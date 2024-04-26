Delhi Shocker: Woman Shot Dead By Daughter's Lover For Opposing Relationship In Jahangirpuri

Woman Shot Dead By Daughter's Lover For Opposing Relationship In Jahangirpuri | Twitter

Delhi: In a terrifying incident, a woman was shot dead in broad daylight in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday. There are reports that the incident occurred as the accused was having an affair with the woman's daughter. The accused shot the woman dead as she opposed her daughter's relationship with the accused. The incident has created a stir in the area, and the police have initiated a probe.

A video has also surfaced on the internet in which it is being claimed that the accused Mehtab kept the photo of the pistol and bullets on his WhatsApp status a day before committing the crime.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that the woman, who has been identified as Sarita Sharma, was shot by the accused while she was inside her house in Jahangirpuri. The accused barged into the woman's house and shot her. The accused was accompanied by one of his aides. The accused has been identified as Mehtab and is on the run after committing the crime.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Family Members Accuse Of Harassment

The family members of the deceased told the police that the accused used to harass Sarita Sharma's daughter. The woman opposed Mehtab's act after which the accused got furious and shot the woman. The woman was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital by her family members, where the doctors declared her dead. Mehtab fled the spot after shooting the woman dead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Action

The police arrived at the spot after information about the incident. The police have initiated a probe into the matter and have registered a case. The police are also investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The police said that all the accused will soon be nabbed, and the police will bring them to justice soon. The incident has highlighted the poor condition of law and order in the national capital.

Women Safety

The incident also shows the level of safety of women in the national capital. The criminals do not fear the police in Delhi, and such incidents come to light on a regular basis. Earlier, an ice cream seller was stabbed to death in the middle of the road while he was selling ice cream on his cart.