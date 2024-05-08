Live Breaking News Updates: 1 Dead, 5 Admitted Due To Food Poisoning After Eating Chicken Shawarma In Mumbai

Cordelia Cruise Drug Bust Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Alleged Drug Peddler

Observing that due to uncertainty in the seizure of the contraband from an alleged drug peddler which prima facie may lead to his acquittal, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Abdul Kadar Shaik, an accused in the Cordelia Cruise drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested. Aryan Khan was later discharged from the case by the NCB.

“As the identity of the sample is in the corridor of uncertainty, and the complicity of the applicant is primarily based on the seizure of the contraband from the applicant, a prima facie case to hold that eventually the applicant may not be found guilty of the offences can be said to have been made out,” Justice NJ Jamadar said on Tuesday while granting him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh. Shaikh approached the HC after his bail plea was rejected by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in November 2023.