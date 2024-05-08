Mumbai: 1 Dead, 5 Admitted Due To Food Poisoning After Eating Chicken Shawarma In Mankhurd | Representational photo

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth died on Tuesday morning after consuming chicken shawarma from a local shop located at Mankhurd’s Maharashtra Nagar area, while at least 5 are still admitted at KEM Hospital, receiving treatments for food poisoning.

According to the Trombay police officials, the deceased victim is identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, and on the evening of May 3, he had gone to a shop which was run by Anand Kamble and Mohammad Ahmed Reza Shaikh to eat chicken shawarma with his friends.

Bhokse returned home as usual, but the next day, he started to experience stomach pain and vomiting. Thinking he would get better, Bhokse stayed home but since his vomiting didn’t stop up until the evening, his parents took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In the statement by deputy commissioner of police Hemrajsingh Rajput, Zone VI, he said that Bhokse felt alright after receiving the treatment but he couldn’t consume food for the whole day on April 5. By evening, again his symptoms continued, this time along with diarrhea.

Given the severity, Bhokse was taken to KEM Hospital in Parel where he was treated. Bhokse was given some medicines and sent back home. However, as he reached home, his symptoms continued and he was taken back to KEM hospital and this time, he was admitted for an elaborate treatment.

However, despite the treatment, Bhokse couldn’t survive and the doctors declared him dead on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. DCP Rajput added that a case was registered against the two accused, who ran the chicken shawarma shop, for using spoiled chicken that led to the death of Bhokse.

Anand Kamble and Mohammad Ahmed Reza Shaikh were arrested by the police on Tuesday afternoon for the charges under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The others who were admitted at the same hospital are currently out of danger and were discharged after their treatments, the police added.