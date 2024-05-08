Eight Men Caught While Betting On IPL Match In Rented House In Indore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested eight people in the Banganga area for betting on an IPL cricket match, police said on Tuesday. Three laptops, 34 mobile phones, LED TV, a tablet and Rs 90,000 in cash and betting slips were recovered from them and further investigation is on into the case.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that information was received that some men were betting in a rented house in Premium Paradise Colony. The crime branch along with Banganga police raided the house and arrested eight men while betting on an IPL cricket match there. Police claimed that the men were found betting online using laptops and mobile phones. The accused are named Dheeraj, Parvez, Manish, Pankaj, Uday Chandra, Pawan and Manish. One of them hails from Bihar while five are from Barwani district.

Police claimed that the accused had taken the house on rent two days ago. The crime branch took action soon after receiving information about them. Involvement of other people is being investigated by the police. The mobile phones and the laptops are being checked.

Girl goes missing at Chhappan Dukaan, cops rescue her

Tukoganj police rescued a three-year-old girl who went missing from Chhappan Dukaan, police said on Tuesday. The girl had come to the food street with her family but accidently she got separated from them. Woman constable Reena searched for her in the area and rescued the girl safely. Later, the girl was handed over to her parents who thanked police for quickly rescuing their daughter.