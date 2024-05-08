Indore Municipal Corporation To Ensure Kahn Remains Free Of Sewerage Water

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will have to ensure that no sewerage water enters in Kahn River. Municipal commissioner on Monday gave instructions to officials to do complete preparations regarding sewerage system and waterlogging in the city before the commencement of the monsoon.

The commissioner took a zone-wise review meeting regarding water supply system, sanitation system, waterlogging, water harvesting, sewerage out fall trapping as well other such work.

The commissioner instructed to build water recharging shafts at various places before the rainy season under the zone area to collect rainwater. It should be ensured that water recharging shafts should be built by inspecting those sites.

Along with this, while reviewing the channel cleaning of ponds and water storage places located in the city before the rainy season, instructions were also given to clean the catchment area.

Commissioner Verma gave instructions to check sewerage outfalls before the rainy season and those outfalls or lines which are damaged or leaking should be repaired. Concerned officials have to ensure that the sewerage water does not go into the river or else action will be taken.

He took zone-wise information regarding water supply work in the city during summer and regarding filling of drinking water tanks and water distribution and gave necessary directions.

Along with this, the concerned persons were instructed to clear the lines of areas marked for waterlogging during the rainy season, get the storm water line cleaned end to end and clean all chambers after checking them.