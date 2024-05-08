MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Chalein Booth Ki Aur’ Drive Begins In Indore District With Zeal

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) to motivate more and more voters to vote for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the district, a ‘Chalein Booth Ki Aur’ (let’s go to the booth) drive was conducted at every polling station of the district on Tuesday. Under the campaign, voters participated with immense enthusiasm and took out rallies at village and booth-level. Door-to-door contact was made and a call was given for voting on May 13. Senior, elderly and disabled voters were also honoured. The campaign was organised simultaneously in all villages and wards of the district under the guidance of Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh. Under the campaign, a collective oath was also administered to the voters to vote.

To ensure maximum voting in the district, after the booth march, the members of Booth Awareness Group (BAG) formed different teams and went door-to-door in every village and settlement and distributed yellow rice and invited voters to vote on May 13. Voters were also asked to fill pledge forms. Siddharth Jain, in-charge of the SVEEP campaign and Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, informed that senior, elderly voters and disabled voters of the area were also honoured during the Home Contact. SVEEP activities like Mega Rangoli, Human Chain, Cycle Rally, Selfie Point etc. were also formed. Campus Ambassadors, ELC, Chunav Pathshala, Resident Association, NGO, Voter Awareness Forum were also actively involved in the campaign. Instructions were given by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer to intensively organise SVEEP activities at every polling station under the ‘Chalein Booth Ki Aur’ Campaign.

Under the campaign, women gathered in village Bhangya of Janpad Panchayat Sanwer and took out an awareness rally with drums. Through the rally, the message of voting was given to voters. A large number of youth and others also participated in it.