Youth Arrested With Smack Worth ₹1 Lakh In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested while he was trying to supply drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh in the Tukoganj area on Tuesday.

According to Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav, information was received that a youth would deliver smack drugs to a person in Pandey ka Bagicha area. The police team reached the spot and caught a youth named Aadarsh Pal, a resident of the Aerodrome area. About 14 grams of drugs were recovered from him. The value of the drug is more than Rs 1 lakh.

The accused allegedly informed the police that he had taken the drugs from one Shahrukh of Khajrana area. The police are searching for him as well. Police believed that more people would be arrested in connection with drug supply.

In another action, Sanyogitaganj police also arrested a man from Sardarpur in Dhar district with ganja worth Rs 72,000 on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Ishwar Jat and he was caught while he came to the city to deliver the drugs. Six kilograms of ganja was recovered from him.

Teenage girl drowns

A 15-year-old girl drowned in a pond when she went there to bathe with friends on Monday. The tragic incident unfolded near Harniya Kund in Khudel police circle.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivani, daughter of Jeevan, a resident of Phali Kankar. The family members said that Shivani told them that she was going to pluck raw mango from trees but later they came to know about the incident when her friends with whom she had gone informed them about the incident. Shivani went into deep water and could not judge the depth of the pond. Even though her friends tried to rescue her but their efforts went in vain and she drowned. The police began an investigation into the case to ascertain the reason surrounding the incident.