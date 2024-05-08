 Man Brutally Assaults Dog In Indore, Snatches It From Owner
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 06:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man brutally assaulted a dog with sticks and snatched it from the owner in a sack to throw it somewhere. The owner could not get back her pet and when she enquired about the dog from the accused, he abused and threatened her with dire consequences. Later, she reached MIG police station to lodge a complaint and a case was registered against the accused on Tuesday.

According to the police, Kiran Suryavanshi, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony, lodged a complaint stating that she works as a housekeeper and nurtured a stray dog for the last 11 months who used to roam in the area. Her neighbour S Kumar objected to it and used to abuse her for keeping the dog. He came outside her house on April 29 at around 11:30 pm and began to assault the dog with a stick. He took the dog somewhere in a sack and till date the dog could not be traced. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she again took the dog back to the colony.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 294, 506, 428 of the IPC and section 11 of Animal Cruelty Act and began a probe into the case.

