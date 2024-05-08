UP Dog Attack Video: Pet Canine Attacks Teenage Girl In Noida's Lotus 300 Society Lift

UP: Another distressing incident involving a pet dog attacking a minor has recently come to light. A video depicting the shocking event has emerged online, showing the dog entering an elevator and biting a young girl who was already inside.

According to reports, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the elevator of one of the buildings of Lotus 300 Society in Noida’s Sector 107.

The timestamp of the video shows that the incident took place on May 3 around 9 pm.

The girl enters the elevator on the fourth floor to descend to the ground floor. The lift opens on the second floor, and she takes a step to get out of the lift before realising that it is the second floor and not the ground floor.

Suddenly, a pet dog enters the elevator and attacks the teenage girl as a man, possibly the owner of the dog, quickly tries to shoo away the dog. In an attempt to do so, he kicks the dog with his leg. After this, the dog runs out of the elevator, and the man follows it, getting out of the elevator.

Before the elevator door closes, the man in the white shirt tries to look at the girl.

Then the elevator door opens one more time, and the dog tries to enter the elevator again. Before it could enter, the elevator doors shut.

The video shows the girl checking the bite wound on her arm and screaming. Then she cries and wipes her tears on her face before getting out of the elevator on the ground floor.



So far, there has been no statement issued by either the society or the police.

In April, a German Shepherd was seen rushing towards a six-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle within an apartment complex in Ghaziabad.

Ban on 23 foreign dog breeds

In March, the Centre directed states to prohibit the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of aggressive dogs, such as the Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, and Mastiffs.

The decision was made after the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, became aware of increasing incidents of dog bites involving certain breeds that are reputed to be ferocious.