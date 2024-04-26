Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Is Sinking Ship, Not Cross 200 Seats,' Alka Lamba

Mahila Congress National President Alka Lamba along with State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla and other Congress leaders jointly addressing media persons at Rajiv Bhawan Raipur on Friday. |

Raipur (Madhya Pardesh): Mahila Congress National President, Alka Lamba, denied the reports of wave of BJP blowing in the nation. There is no significant BJP wave felt in the country during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party can only secure 180 to 200 seats, Alka Lamba said to media on Friday in Raipur.

While addressing media at the state Congress office in the capital during her visit, emphasized that the BJP's claim of winning 400 seats will be proved as fake claim, when the results will be announced. She asserted that there is no BJP wave across the country and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aggravatng issues like inflation and unemployment. Lamba expressed her intention to visit several Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh during her three-day stay there, having already visited 22 states.g

Lamba expressed confidence in the INDI alliance's ability to limit the BJP to 180 to 200 seats, alleging that the BJP and RSS lack the courage to engage in fair elections. On issues like the farmers' protest and unemployment, she emphasized the ongoing struggles faced by farmers and the record-breaking unemployment figures. Lamba criticized the BJP's Agniveer Yojana for hiring youth on a contractual basis and stated that the Congress would abolish it if elected. She also accused the BJP of attempting to amend the constitution and seeking votes based on religious grounds.

State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla, State Congress Senior Spokesman Dhananjay Singh Thakur and other leaders were present at the press conference.