 Bhopal North Assembly Constituency: More Men In Morning, Women In Noon
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense heat did not deter burqa-clad women voters to cast ballot at polling stations set up in Bhopal North Assembly constituency. City’s day temperature hovered around 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. In the morning hours, more men were seen in the queue to vote but as the day progressed, more women came out of their houses to cast ballot.

Complaints galore

Several women raised complaint about voter identity cards and their names in voters’ list. At Saifia College, voters Nazia, Shabnam and Musaleen said out of 10 voters in their family, three were told to visit other polling stations though they carried voter ID cards. They also alleged that their voting rights were hindered in election for certain reason.

At Hawaldar Hamid Khan polling station, voter Masarrat Jahan was listed as Election Duty Certificate voter though she is a housewife. She wrote an application to presiding officer to allow her to cast vote like any other voter.

Mother’s problem

At Saifia college polling station, a young mother Gulnaaz reached polling station to cast her vote with her family. She was able to cast her vote but others stood in queue for long time. Her son Ajaan was crying for milk. As there was no feeding corner at the polling station, her two other family members came to help her feed the child.

She said “See so much of money is spent in election, the government shall prepare at least a space for the mothers to feed their child”.

