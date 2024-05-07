MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Peaceful In Huzur, One Held For Filming Video

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Casting of votes ended smoothly at all booths in Huzur constituency of Bhopal on Tuesday. A total of seven polling booths had been set up in the constituency, where people flocked in huge numbers along with their family members to cast votes. No incident of violence or booth capturing was reported there except once incident when a man was detained for filming a video while casting his vote. Even scorching heat could not deter the voters from exercising their franchise as arrangements were made to beat heat. Sheds were set up.

CMHO’s daughter flies to India to cast vote

Prashasti Tiwari, daughter of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Bhopal, Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, who has been pursuing her studies in Germany, flew all the way to India to exercise her franchise. She cast her vote along with her parents Dr Prabhakar Tiwari and Dr Pragya Tiwari at the booth number 284 in the city.

Man detained for filming video

At the booth number 182 of Huzur constituency, a man named Harjot Marotha was detained by police, who had allegedly been trying to record a video while casting his vote. The officials inside the polling booth noticed him trying to film the video and handed him over to police. The police took him to Kolar police station, where he was questioned for some time and then let off with a warning. Kolar police station TI Ashutosh Upadhyay told Free Press that Marotha was unaware of polling norms and thus committed the act.

Elderly people exercise franchise in sweltering heat

The sweltering heat could not deter even the elderly persons from exercising their franchise. A 95-year-old woman Saroj Rai, who is not even able to walk ensured her presence at booth number 197 along with her family to exercise her right to vote.