Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Muzaffarpur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

FPJ

Muzaffarpur is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar that is going to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. Madhubani, Saran, Hajipur, and Valmiki Nagar are the other four constituencies that are gearing up for polling on May 20.

The contest in Muzaffarpur has gained attention due to the BJP's surprising decision to replace its sitting MP Ajay Nishad (Who joined the Congress party after being denied a ticket) with Raj Bhushan Choudhari Nishad.

FPJ

A shift in political alliances

Ajay Nishad, who had held the Muzaffarpur seat as a BJP representative in 2014 and 2019, moved to the Congress after being denied a ticket by his party. The Congress rewarded him with their ticket, positioning him against the BJP's new candidate, Raj Bhushan Choudhari Nishad, who previously contested under the banner of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in the 2019 elections as part of the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

Legacy of Nishad family

The Nishad family’s long-standing influence in Muzaffarpur is undeniable. Ajay's father, Jai Narayan Nishad, secured the Lok Sabha seat multiple times between 1996 and 2009 on RJD and JDU tickets. Ajay Nishad's shift to Congress has added an unexpected twist to the election dynamics, surprising many voters who have witnessed the family’s allegiance to the BJP in recent years.

Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency elections 2019 results |

Campaign strategies and voter demographics

The Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency, comprising six assembly segments—Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan, Sakara, Karahani, and Muzaffarpur—is known for its diverse voter base, including Vaishya, Bhumihar, Nishad, Kushwaha, Scheduled Caste, and Muslim communities. The opposition alliance, focusing on mobilising the Most Backward Caste (MBC) voters, aims to extend its traditional support beyond Muslims and Yadavs. The BJP, on the other hand, is striving to consolidate the crucial Nishad vote, traditionally loyal to VIP.

The 2020 assembly polls saw Gaighat, Bochahan, and Muzaffarpur favouring the opposition alliance. Notably, Vijendra Choudhari of the Congress won the Muzaffarpur assembly seat and was considered a strong contender for the party's Lok Sabha ticket.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar, while the Congress secured just one seat.