Netizens Brutally Troll Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Being PM's 'Sidekick' & Holding BJP's Lotus Symbol During Patna Roadshow

A video clip of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gone viral on the internet, showing him standing alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for a BJP candidate, holding the BJP's symbol.

The Bihar CM is facing online trolling for his facial expression during the roadshow.

PM Modi, accompanied by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, held a roadshow in Patna on Sunday, seeking votes for BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow in Patna, Bihar.



CM Nitish Kumar is also present.

Many social media users pointed out his "dejected" facial expression while standing on a special vehicle designed for roadshow.

Netizens reaction

"The humiliation has only just begun," wrote an user.

"Nitish Kumar deserves this insult," wrote another user.

"In Bihar, after speaking to a lot of JDU supporters, I can say that this photograph is not travelling well for Nitish Kumar," wrote journalist Sanket Upadhayay.

"The curious case of Nitish Kumar: He didn't join BJP. He didn't go to jail. His party didn't break. But he still lost his entire identity."

"From 'being a PM face of Opposition' to becoming a sidekick holding BJP party symbol. India is witnessing the fall of Nitish Kumar."

"Those who live by selling pride deserve this treatment. Nitish Kumar did same thing and see the result..."

"A man who has been Bihar CM for over 19+ years is now kneeling down in front of BJP. He is holding BJP symbol just to show his loyalty towards his master. What a sad end of the career for nitish kumar. This Picture will prove to be last nail in the coffin for Nitish Kumar’s political career. End of an era."

"He once dreamt to be the Prime Minister He was the tallest leader of Bihar He was a mass leader He had influence in a lot of states Today, he has been reduced to a sidekick of Modi who has to hold a different party chinese toy in rallies. The fall of Nitish Kumar."

"From being the most respected leader in the INDIA alliance to now facing some hilarious conditions. Nitish Kumar's journey has truly been a rollercoaster ride!"