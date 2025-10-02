 Naxalites Hack Man To Death In Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer, Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNaxalites Hack Man To Death In Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer, Investigation Underway

Naxalites Hack Man To Death In Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer, Investigation Underway

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Pujarikanker village under Usoor police station limits, and the deceased has been identified as Madkam Bheema, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
A man was hacked to death aby Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer. | Representative Image

Bijapur/Sukma: A man was hacked to death aby Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Pujarikanker village under Usoor police station limits, and the deceased has been identified as Madkam Bheema, a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, a group of Maoists barged into his house and dragged him outside. They then hacked him to death using a sharp-edged weapon after accusing him of being a police informer, he said.

On being alerted about it this morning, a police team was sent to the spot, he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Hair Pulled, Slapped, Abused': Daughter-In-Law Assaults Elderly Mother-In-Law In Front Of Grandson In Punjab's Gurdaspur – VIDEO
'Hair Pulled, Slapped, Abused': Daughter-In-Law Assaults Elderly Mother-In-Law In Front Of Grandson In Punjab's Gurdaspur – VIDEO
Union Cabinet Approves ₹6,957 Crore NH-715 Widening & Elevated Corridor In Assam To Boost Eco-Tourism, Ensure Wildlife Safety, & Create Jobs
Union Cabinet Approves ₹6,957 Crore NH-715 Widening & Elevated Corridor In Assam To Boost Eco-Tourism, Ensure Wildlife Safety, & Create Jobs
Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives
Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives
Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities
Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities
Read Also
International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget
article-image

With this incident, around 38 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, so far this year.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons on Wednesday night in Saltong village under Naxalite-hit Kistaram police station area in neighbouring Sukma district, another police official said.

According to preliminary inputs, a group of unidentified persons called the victim, identified as Rava Sona, outside his house. They then brutally thrashed him using sticks and strangled him to death, he said.

No Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot, and the investigation is underway into all possible angles, including the Naxalite one, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives

Indian Missions Worldwide Commemorate Gandhi Jayanti With Tributes, Hymns & Cleanliness Drives

Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities

Women Across India Celebrate Sindoor Khela On Vijayadashami, Marking End Of Durga Puja Festivities

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Plans To Resume Work Soon After Successful Pacemaker Surgery

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Plans To Resume Work Soon After Successful Pacemaker Surgery

Union HM Amit Shah Urges For More Use Of Khadi, Swadeshi Products, Links Them To Employment And...

Union HM Amit Shah Urges For More Use Of Khadi, Swadeshi Products, Links Them To Employment And...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Slams Party Members For Discussing Leadership Change, Calls It...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Slams Party Members For Discussing Leadership Change, Calls It...