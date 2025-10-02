Naxalites Hack Man To Death In Bijapur On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer, Investigation Underway

A man was hacked to death aby Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer. | Representative Image

Bijapur/Sukma: A man was hacked to death aby Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Pujarikanker village under Usoor police station limits, and the deceased has been identified as Madkam Bheema, a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, a group of Maoists barged into his house and dragged him outside. They then hacked him to death using a sharp-edged weapon after accusing him of being a police informer, he said.

On being alerted about it this morning, a police team was sent to the spot, he said.

With this incident, around 38 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, so far this year.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons on Wednesday night in Saltong village under Naxalite-hit Kistaram police station area in neighbouring Sukma district, another police official said.

According to preliminary inputs, a group of unidentified persons called the victim, identified as Rava Sona, outside his house. They then brutally thrashed him using sticks and strangled him to death, he said.

No Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot, and the investigation is underway into all possible angles, including the Naxalite one, he added.

