Assam News: SIT Arrests Musician Sekharjyoti Goswami, Singer Amritprava Mahanta In Zubeen Garg Death Probe

CID Arrests Musician Sekharjyoti Goswami, Singer Amritprava Mahanta In Zubeen Garg Death Probe |

Guwahati: The CID investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer, composer, and actor Zubeen Garg took another dramatic turn today with the arrest of musician Sekharjyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta. Both were detained in connection with their alleged involvement in events leading up to Zubeen’s untimely demise in Singapore on September 19.

Sources revealed that Sekharjyoti, a close associate of Zubeen who was reportedly present on the yacht during the fateful incident, was taken into custody after a second round of questioning. Amritprava, said to have coordinated aspects of Zubeen’s foreign engagements, was also arrested following fresh evidence unearthed by investigators. The two had been under CID interrogation for six days before their arrest. Notably, both were present in Singapore at the time of the singer’s untimely demise.

Earlier in the day, the probe agency added Section 103 of BNS to the case 25/2025 where it implies that it's was a case of murder where more than five people were involved.

Their arrest comes barely a day after the CID nabbed Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival, from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport around midnight, and Zubeen’s long-time manager Siddartha Sharma.

With four high-profile arrests in just two days, the probe has gathered unprecedented momentum, intensifying public speculation over the circumstances surrounding the death of the state’s cultural icon. Officials maintained that all arrests have been made on the basis of “concrete leads” and that further questioning is underway.

The CID has assured that the investigation will be pursued to its logical conclusion, even as fans across Assam continue to demand justice for their beloved “Zubeen Da.”