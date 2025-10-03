CBI Arrests Defence Accounts Auditor And Railway Official In Two Separate Bribery Cases | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials — an auditor/personnel of the Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), and the Chief Office Superintendent (O.S.), Divisional Railway Hospital, Hingoli Gate, Nanded — in two separate bribery cases, officials said on Friday.

In the first case, the complainant, a proprietor of a private company, alleged that Ashok Kumar Jadav, auditor/personnel of IFA, CGDA Gandhinagar, demanded a bribe of ₹4 lakh (2% of the CCTV Air Force Pune base bid value of ₹2.5 crore) as undue advantage to clear the file and issue the supply order.

CBI laid a trap on September 30 and caught Jadav while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh. He was arrested and produced before the Special Judge in Pune after taking transit remand from Ahmedabad. He has been remanded to CBI custody till October 4.

In the second case, CBI registered a complaint on September 29 against Lakshmishankar Mathuraparsad, Chief Office Superintendent (O.S.) of the Divisional Railway Hospital, Hingoli Gate, Nanded. He allegedly demanded ₹25,000 from the complainant for clearing the processing of a pending bill of ₹91,576 and performance guarantee of ₹1.25 lakh pertaining to a housekeeping and cleaning contract of a private company where the complainant is employed.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a reduced bribe of ₹20,000. CBI laid a trap and caught him red-handed at his residence in Nanded while demanding and accepting the bribe. He was subsequently arrested.

CBI officials conducted searches at the residential and official premises of both accused persons in connection with the cases.