13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An alleged case of sexual assault has led to a 13-year-old girl giving birth to a child in the District Hospital. The young girl is a resident of an area under the jurisdiction of the Padam Nagar police station, and the local law enforcement is awaiting the baby's DNA test results to verify the perpetrator's identity and determine the next steps.

The medical staff attending to her have declared that both the girl and her newborn are stable and in good health. The child welfare committee is considering placing the infant in the Kilkari Child Care Centre after the girl's mother refused to take in the child, citing their precarious financial situation.

Pannalal Gupta, an advocate for the committee, has assured that if the family requests custody of the newborn within a 60-day timeframe, they can do so before the adoption procedure commences.

Meanwhile, based on suspicions, the police have taken two individuals into custody, including one of her brothers and a neighbour. The investigation is proceeding based on their statements.

Earlier, the victim's mother lodged an FIR revealing that the incident came to light only recently when she noticed changes in her daughter's body structure.