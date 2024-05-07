 13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

The medical staff attending to her have declared that both the girl and her newborn are stable and in good health.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An alleged case of sexual assault has led to a 13-year-old girl giving birth to a child in the District Hospital. The young girl is a resident of an area under the jurisdiction of the Padam Nagar police station, and the local law enforcement is awaiting the baby's DNA test results to verify the perpetrator's identity and determine the next steps.

The medical staff attending to her have declared that both the girl and her newborn are stable and in good health. The child welfare committee is considering placing the infant in the Kilkari Child Care Centre after the girl's mother refused to take in the child, citing their precarious financial situation.

Read Also
Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents
article-image

Pannalal Gupta, an advocate for the committee, has assured that if the family requests custody of the newborn within a 60-day timeframe, they can do so before the adoption procedure commences.

Meanwhile, based on suspicions, the police have taken two individuals into custody, including one of her brothers and a neighbour. The investigation is proceeding based on their statements.

Earlier, the victim's mother lodged an FIR revealing that the incident came to light only recently when she noticed changes in her daughter's body structure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Water Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr

Water Samples Test Positive For Contamination In MP's Burhanpr

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Sumitra Meda Joins Congress

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Sumitra Meda Joins Congress