Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case of medical negligence at District Hospital, a newborn girl suffered three days of pain after nursing staff allegedly left a needle in her thigh during a vaccination.

The incident, which took place four days ago, resulted in an uproar at the hospital as the infant's family demanded immediate action against the negligent staff.

The newborn's mother discovered the needle when it pricked her while holding her child. After removing the needle, the family confronted hospital staff, creating a commotion and seeking accountability. The police were called to the scene to manage the situation.

Firdous B and her husband, Wasim Shaikh, residents of Badi Mandi Naya Bazar, welcomed a healthy baby girl on May 2. The baby was vaccinated the same day and the needle was allegedly left in her body by mistake. The infant's continuous crying for three days went unexplained until the mother noticed the needle in her baby's thigh.

Dr Sangeeta Bharti from the District Hospital admitted to the error but stated that the source of the needle requires further investigation. She assured the family that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible. Despite this reassurance, the incident has sparked concerns about patient safety and hospital protocols.