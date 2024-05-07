MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shivraj, Digvijaya Seek Divine Help For Victory

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the voting, the candidates sought diving intervention for their success. BJP candidate from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress candidate from Rajgarh seat Digvijaya Singh offered prayers and took the blessings of the Lord before casting their vote on Tuesday.

Former CM Chouhan went to the bank of Narmada river in Jait village of Sehore and offered prayers. Later he went to the Khedapati temple to seek the Lord’s blessing. Thereafter, he along with his family went to a polling booth in Sehore to cast his vote. A group of Ladli Behanas performed his arti before he went to vote. On this occasion, Chouhan appealed to people to use their voting rights to strengthen democracy. "I am fortunate to have participated in the festival of democracy. I have cast my vote. Vote is the soul of democracy, a symbol of dedication towards democracy. Everyone should cast their vote. Today, I have also exercised my right to vote," Chouhan said.

Likewise, Digvijay Singh and his wife first paid obeisance at Hanuman temple in Jawahar Chowk in Bhopal and then went to cast the vote.

BJP state president and candidate from Khajuraho constituency VD Sharma also exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Kolar locality in Bhopal.

Sharma, who came to cast his vote at 7 am, while speaking to media said, "It is the third phase of polling today. I have utilized my right to vote and I appeal to all voters to encourage people to vote in large numbers...Every vote counts in this festival of democracy. Every vote will help in realizing the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)..

Union Minister for aviation and BJP’s candidate from Guna seat, Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote in Gwalior. Scindia said that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which was visible during voting at the Guna constituency. He also appealed to people to use their voting rights. "I have full faith in PM Narendra Modi's leadership, which has taken the country to the global platform. People of this constituency, the state, and the country believe in PM Modi. We are getting a glimpse of this confidence in today's voting," Scindia said, speaking to media persons.

Likewise, other prominent leaders voted in their respective regions.