 'We want justice': Opposition MPs protest in Parliament, demand JPC inquiry in Adani row; watch
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm, as a result of the protest and verbal duel between Opposition MPs over the Adani issue.

Thursday, March 23, 2023
article-image

Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest at the Parliament in New Delhi, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg saga.

The MPs shouted slogans of "We want justice" while staging the protest at Gate No 1. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm, as a result of the protest and verbal duel between Opposition MPs over the Adani issue.

This comes a couple of days after Opposition MPs staged a protest on the first floor of the Parliament building, demanding a JPC over the issue.

The Opposition leaders hung a massive banner on the first floor saying, "We want JPC."

The Congress has been persistent in its attack on the government weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

article-image

