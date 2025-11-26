 Delhi Set To Begin Its First Hot Air Balloon Rides After Successful Trials At Yamuna Riverfront; Check Details
The initiative is part of the DDA’s wider effort to activate the Yamuna riverbank with low-impact adventure and leisure activities. The agency has previously added cycling tracks, nature trails and boating facilities across parts of the floodplains.

Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Delhi will introduce its first set of hot air balloon rides from November 29, after successful trial runs at the Delhi Development Authority’s Baansera Park along the Yamuna riverfront.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena announced the development on X, describing the service as compliant with the highest safety standards and operated by a professional, certified team.

Tethered Rides, Multiple Locations Planned

The public rollout begins on Saturday, November 29, at Baansera Park, with the DDA preparing to open additional launch points at Asita, the Yamuna Sports Complex and the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex over the next few days. Each ride will be tethered to the ground and offer controlled ascents, giving passengers panoramic views of the riverfront and adjoining areas.

Officials said flights will run twice daily, one in the morning and one in the evening, subject to weather conditions. Each session will last between 15 and 20 minutes, carrying around four passengers per basket. The price has been set at Rs 3,000 per person.

Safety Protocols, Certified Operators in Charge

According to the DDA, a licensed operator with prior experience in ballooning and aviation-linked recreation will manage the service. The team will oversee launches, pilot the balloons and conduct mandatory safety inspections before each ascent. Officials confirmed that all operations adhere to aviation and operational safety norms.

Saxena, who joined the trial run earlier this week, said the project would contribute to making Delhi a more vibrant city with improved recreational amenities and better use of the redeveloped riverfront.

Baansera Park, a ten-hectare bamboo-themed space created ahead of the G20 Summit, will serve as the first base for the activity. Officials added that rides will operate only during designated hours and under strict weather protocols. Details on the full timetable are expected to be announced soon.

