UP Woman Dies As Mobile Phone Blasts While Riding Scooter Without Helmet And With Earphones In Kanpur | Twitter | @TrueStoryUP

Kanpur: In a horrific incident, a woman died after her mobile phone suddenly exploded inside her pocket while she was riding a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The woman lost control of her bike after the mobile phone exploded in her pocket, causing her to collide with a divider on the road. The bike fell on the woman's head, resulting in fatal injuries. The woman was not wearing a helmet during the time of the accident.

A large crowd gathered around the spot as the woman fell to the ground. They immediately informed the police and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital. However, the woman succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident after the mobile phone blast. The hospital authorities declared the woman dead upon arrival.

Woman Was On Her Way To Catch Train To Mumbai

The incident occurred when the woman was heading towards Kanpur on her scooter at around 10 AM on Wednesday (April 24). The deceased woman has been identified as Pooja (28), a resident of Nehrariya village in Farrukhabad district. There are reports that the woman was on her way to catch a train to Mumbai from Kanpur Railway Station. However, she was unable to make it to the station.

Not Wearing Helmet Cost The Woman Her Life

The tragic incident occurred in front of a petrol pump located on the Kanpur-Aligarh highway near Manpur Village, which falls under the Chaubepur Police Station area. Reports suggest that the woman was not wearing a helmet and had earphones in her ears. Additionally, she was riding the scooter at high speed, leading to major head injuries after colliding with the divider.

Police Action

The police reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident and have initiated a probe into the matter. They have also taken custody of the woman's body and sent it for post-mortem. The police have stated that the mobile was damaged in the accident and no blast occurred in the mobile phone. However, an investigation is being carried out into the matter.