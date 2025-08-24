 'Stop Vote Theft, Vet Electoral Rolls': Thackeray Brothers Raise Alarm Over Voter List Irregularities Ahead Of Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Stop Vote Theft, Vet Electoral Rolls': Thackeray Brothers Raise Alarm Over Voter List Irregularities Ahead Of Civic Polls

'Stop Vote Theft, Vet Electoral Rolls': Thackeray Brothers Raise Alarm Over Voter List Irregularities Ahead Of Civic Polls

Despite the ongoing festive season, he insisted that the task begin immediately, warning that “votes are being stolen.”

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
'Stop Vote Theft, Vet Electoral Rolls': Thackeray Brothers Raise Alarm Over Voter List Irregularities Ahead Of Civic Polls |

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, addressing party workers in Dahisar, urged his cadres to monitor voter lists at the grassroots level. He instructed them to go door-to-door, verify entries, and identify discrepancies such as duplicate names and bogus voters. Despite the ongoing festive season, he insisted that the task begin immediately, warning that “votes are being stolen.” Uddhav has also been personally visiting local branches, stressing the importance of vigilance at the booth level.

Raj Thackeray’s Long-Standing Allegations

Just a day earlier in Pune, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray reiterated his long-standing claim that voter list manipulation has been rampant since 2016–17. He alleged that votes cast for his party were not being reflected in results, and even suggested in the past that boycotting elections might draw international attention to what he described as a “crisis in democracy.”

Raj also pointed to the 2024 Assembly results, claiming the silence after BJP, Shinde’s Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP secured a majority was proof that “power has been built on stolen votes.” He urged MNS workers to focus systematically on voter list scrutiny to avoid further electoral defeats.

FPJ Shorts
'I Think We Should Forget Those Things': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Talks About Jokes He Cracked On Salman Khan - Exclusive
'I Think We Should Forget Those Things': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Talks About Jokes He Cracked On Salman Khan - Exclusive
Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6
Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive

A Growing Political Theme

With both Thackeray brothers raising the same issue within 24 hours, speculation is mounting that voter list irregularities may become a dominant theme in the run-up to Maharashtra’s municipal elections. The Opposition has framed it as a matter that strikes at the credibility of democracy itself.

Read Also
'Most Irresponsible Head Of State In Modern History': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Launches Scathing...
article-image

Fadnavis Dismisses Allegations

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, dismissed the allegations with sarcasm, quoting Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib: “Dil behlane ke liye khayal achha hai” (It is a nice thought to keep oneself entertained).

Fadnavis accused the Opposition of blaming external factors for its defeats instead of introspecting. “Until they accept reality and study why voters are turning away, they will continue to lose. Suggesting votes were stolen insults the people and won’t bring them back to power,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6

Ganeshotsav Travel: Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Run Till Midnight From Aug 27–Sept 6

Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback

Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported

Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties

Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue...