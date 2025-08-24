 Panvel Civic Body Speeds Up Road Repairs In Kharghar And Kamothe Ahead Of Festive Season
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified road repair works across Kharghar and Kamothe, with Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale directing officials to complete the work swiftly in view of the upcoming festive season.

Key Stretches in Kharghar Under Repair

Major stretches in Kharghar, including RBI Colony Gate, Belpada Junction, Sector 6 Michelin Tyre area, Kesar Harmony Gate, Sector 35D Siddhibelej Plot, Bank of India Sector 35, Metro Turning RMC, Valley Shilp Road, D-Mart Signal, Kopra Bridge and Shiv Mandir in Sector 11, are witnessing pothole filling and asphalting. Repairs have also been prioritised in the Navade subdivision.

Roadworks Progressing in Kamothe

In Kamothe, work is underway at Khanda Colony, Sectors 9, 11, 15 and 20, the main road towards Mansarovar railway station, Kamothe Gaon and Kele Cinema Road.

Senior Officials Inspect Ongoing Repairs

Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete and City Engineer Sanjay Katekar inspected several sites on Sunday. “Instructions have been given to complete the work on priority and in a systematic manner to minimise inconvenience to residents,” an official said.

Monitoring and Public Cooperation

To ensure better monitoring, PMC has deployed junior engineers for each ward to oversee the projects. The civic body has cautioned that some traffic congestion may occur during the repair period and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration.

