Massive Irregularities Uncovered In Maharashtra’s Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme As 26.34 Lakh Ineligible Women Received ₹1,500 Monthly

Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme | File Photo

A massive irregularity has come to light in the Maharashtra government’s ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, launched to provide financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month to eligible women. A recent verification drive has revealed that as many as 26.34 lakh bogus beneficiaries were availing of benefits despite being ineligible.

According to official figures, these fake beneficiaries were siphoning off government funds every month, leading to large-scale fraud. As a corrective measure, the state has now decided to conduct fresh e-KYC verification of all registered beneficiaries to weed out ineligible claimants.

Deputy CMs’ Districts Top the List

The highest number of bogus beneficiaries were found in the districts of both Deputy Chief Ministers. In Pune, represented by Deputy CM and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, over 2.04 lakh ineligible beneficiaries were detected, the highest in the state.

When asked about the issue in Pune on Sunday, Ajit Pawar responded sharply, saying:

“Should we stop the scheme altogether then?” — choosing not to directly elaborate on his stand.

Bhujbal Calls for Action Against Fraudulent Beneficiaries

NCP leader and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanded strict action against men who illegally enrolled under the scheme, which is meant exclusively for women.

“During elections, there was very little time for document verification. But now, ineligible women should voluntarily withdraw their names. If any male has registered, he must be punished,” Bhujbal said.

Opposition Raises Alarm Over ‘Scam’

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule went a step further, alleging a multi-crore scam. She questioned how the government arrived at the figure of 26.34 lakh fake beneficiaries and blamed the ruling Mahayuti for ignoring warnings during the election period.

“I had cautioned the government not to approve all applications, given the state’s weak financial position. But Mahayuti leaders didn’t listen. This is nothing less than a ₹4,800 crore scam, and I will expose it,” Sule asserted.

Scale of Fraud Across Districts

The fraud was not restricted to a single region but spread across Maharashtra. According to government data, the highest numbers of bogus beneficiaries were identified in:

Pune – 2.04 lakh

Nashik – 1.86 lakh

Ahmednagar – 1.25 lakh

Thane – 1.25 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 1.04 lakh

Solapur – 1.04 lakh

Kolhapur – 1.01 lakh

Mumbai Suburban – 1.13 lakh

Nagpur – 95,500

Satara – 86,000

Sangli – 90,000

Nanded – 92,000

Raigad – 76,000

Dhule – 75,000

Jalna – 73,000

Palghar – 72,000

Beed – 71,000

Latur – 69,000

Amravati – 61,000

Scheme’s Background

The Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme was launched with the promise of empowering women by offering financial support. Out of the 2.63 crore registrations, 2.41 crore women were found eligible. However, after further scrutiny post-elections, nearly 7.76 lakh applications were rejected.

The large-scale probe, initiated in June by the Women and Child Development Department, has now exposed the magnitude of the fraud.

Political Sensitivity Ahead of Elections

With elections around the corner and the scheme being politically sensitive, the revelation of over 26 lakh bogus beneficiaries has triggered a storm in Maharashtra politics. The findings raise sharp questions over implementation, monitoring, and accountability of government welfare schemes.