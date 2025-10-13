Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe Into Gold Theft From Sabarimala Temple

Protests in Mumbai |

In a strong statement reflecting growing discontent among devotees, the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS) has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged theft and misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The organisation said the incident has “deeply disturbed” Lord Ayyappa’s devotees across the country.

Petition Submitted to Kerala Government

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Monday, SASS National Chairman S. J. R. Kumar confirmed that a petition seeking a CBI investigation has already been submitted to the Kerala government. Kumar stated that the organisation would continue to pursue the matter until “justice is served.”

SASS criticised the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) the government body managing major Hindu temples in south and central Kerala for its lack of transparency and inefficiency in handling the case.

“Our mission is clear to serve Lord Ayyappa and His devotees with humility, to safeguard the sanctity of Sabarimala with courage, and to spread the message of Ayyappa Dharma across Bharath. The flame of devotion cannot be dimmed by politics or deceit,” said Kumar.

SASS Condemns ‘Global Ayyappa Meet’

The statement followed the conclusion of SASS’s two-day National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Chembur, Mumbai, on October 12.

During the meeting, SASS unanimously condemned the ‘Global Ayyappa Meet’ organised on September 20 by the Communist-led Kerala government and the TDB, calling it a “blatant attempt to politicise and insult Hindu Dharma.” The organisation alleged that the event featured “anti-Sanatan Dharma personalities” and was rejected by the Ayyappa Bhakta community, labelling it a complete failure.

‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam’ Declared a Success

In contrast, SASS highlighted the success of the ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam’, held at Pandalam near Sabarimala on September 22, organised under the Sabarimala Karma Samithi banner by several Hindu organisations, including Hindu Aikya Vedi, Vishva Hindu Parishad, and Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi.

The meeting, attended by senior BJP leaders K. Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya, was described as a “historic success” by SASS.

Nationwide Movement to Protect Sabarimala’s Sanctity

SASS announced that it would intensify its nationwide movement to protect the sanctity of the Sabarimala temple and uphold Ayyappa Dharma.

Key decisions made during the NEC meeting include:

A master plan for improving pilgrim services along the Sabarimala pilgrimage route.

Expansion of Ayyappa Seva Kendrams across the country.

Better facilities for annaprasadam (free meals), drinking water, medical aid, toilets, and rest shelters.

Strengthened coordination with like-minded organisations for volunteer training, digital communication, and emergency medical response during the Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

SASS also reaffirmed its commitment to establish new Ayyappa Yogams and revitalise existing ones, aiming to spread the message of Ayyappa Dharma to every village in India.

FIR Filed in Kerala over Alleged Gold Theft

An FIR was filed in Kerala on October 12 against Unnikrishnan Potti and other officials associated with the temple who held posts in 2019, when the alleged theft took place.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly removed the words “gold-plated copper sheets” from documentation and replaced them with “copper sheets” while describing the latch of the Sabarimala Sreekovil (inner sanctum), which contained the gold-plated copper sheets weighing 42.1 kg.

The sheets were allegedly removed on the recommendation of one of the accused, transported to Chennai, and partially stripped of gold. The accused have been charged under multiple sections, including criminal breach of trust by a public servant, forgery, and common intention.