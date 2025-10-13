 Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Probe Hit As Family Denies SIT Access To Late Officer’s Laptop
Haryana IPS Officer's Suicide: Probe Hit As Family Denies SIT Access To Late Officer's Laptop

The 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar, 52, who was posted as IGP, police training centre, Rohtak on September 25 last, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7, leaving the state police force in shock.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
Y Puran Kumar |

Chandigarh: The impasse over the autopsy and the final rites of the Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's continued for the seventh consecutive day on Monday with the family sticking to its demand for the arrest of all the officers, especially, the DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and SP Narendra Bijarniya, named in the FIR.

The 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar, 52, who was posted as IGP, police training centre, Rohtak on September 25 last, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7, leaving the state police force in shock. He accused nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Kapur, SP Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide.

The stalemate reportedly hampered the police probe as the family refused the Chandigarh police’s special investigation team (SIT) the access to the late officer’s laptop for investigation, alleging mistrust in its ``probe’’. Police reportedly sought the laptop for digital analysis and scrutiny of late officer’s accounts and mails to understand the reasons behind the suicide.

The family alleged that it will not allow autopsy or cremation of the late officer’s body until the ``key accused’’ – especially DGP Kapur and SP Bijarniya – are arrested, as they could manipulate the probe.

Bijarniya was shifted on Saturday and his posting orders have yet not been issued, though there has not been any information about a decision about the DGP Kapur in the case.

ATHAWALE BACKS FAMILY DEMANDS

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India (A) president and the minister of state for social justice and empowerment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Ramdas Athawale who visited the officer’s family and conveyed his condolence said that he and the Dalit community backed the family’s demands for action against all the accused, especially against DGP, SP.

Interacting with the newspersons after meeting the family members, he said that he had also sought time from the Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini during which he will convey the same demands to him.

Meanwhile, several other leaders including Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Punjab minister Harpal Cheema, former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, Indian National leader Abhay Chautala, and several others also visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and sought fair probe.

