 NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat and the Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
National Human Rights Commission | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two workers died and one was critically injured due to collapse of an advertising hoarding from the roof of a seven-storey building in the Bopal area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The incident happened on 27th September, 2025.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat and the Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Read Also
UP Woman Forms 'Moringa Army' Inspired By CM Yogi; Catches PM Modi's Attention
article-image

According to the media report, carried on 29th September, 2025, about 15 labourers were installing a hoarding nearly 80 feet above on a residential building when it collapsed. Of the ten workers who fell down, two died while one was grievously injured and seven others sustained minor injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report
Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report
Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas
Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas

Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers

Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder

Uttar Pradesh News: Suspense Over Death Of Millionaire Mahant In Ayodhya, Disciple Claims Murder