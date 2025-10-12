 UP Woman Forms 'Moringa Army' Inspired By CM Yogi; Catches PM Modi's Attention
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP Woman Forms 'Moringa Army' Inspired By CM Yogi; Catches PM Modi's Attention

UP Woman Forms 'Moringa Army' Inspired By CM Yogi; Catches PM Modi's Attention

Impressed by her success, PM Modi invited her to Delhi, where he personally met her and learned about the nuances of moringa cultivation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath alongside PM Modi | PTI

Lucknow, October 12: Inspired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a woman from Lucknow has achieved a remarkable feat that caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By creating ‘Moringa Army,’ she has empowered women farmers across the state, fostering self-reliance and injecting fresh energy into the rural economy. Impressed by her success, PM Modi invited her to Delhi, where he personally met her and learned about the nuances of moringa cultivation.

Dr. Kamini Singh, a resident of Lucknow, has pioneered a new initiative by bringing together over a thousand women farmers through an FPO. She motivated them to cultivate moringa, also known as Sahjan, and ensured market access by promoting value-added products. Today, the majority of FPO members are women who manage not only the cultivation but also the processing and packaging of moringa products.

As a result of these women’s relentless efforts, they are now producing more than a dozen moringa-based products. Under their brand, Doctor Moringa, they manufacture items such as moringa powder, tablets, tea, handmade soaps, seed oil, biscuits, and the widely popular moringa laddoo. These products are not only available in offline markets but are also witnessing strong demand across online platforms.

Read Also
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
article-image

The entire project is running under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme. Under this, the FPO has set up a primary processing unit where products are made from moringa leaves, seeds, and bark. This has led to local employment generation and a multiple-fold increase in the income of rural women.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Navi Mumbai News: Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai News: Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
G. Vivek Guides Zacharias To Dominant Win In Inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby
G. Vivek Guides Zacharias To Dominant Win In Inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sustained efforts are underway across the state to empower daughters from economically weaker families to become self-reliant. This group stands as a powerful example of that vision. Today, these women not only earn their own livelihoods but also create employment opportunities for others by imparting training and skills.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Woman Forms 'Moringa Army' Inspired By CM Yogi; Catches PM Modi's Attention

UP Woman Forms 'Moringa Army' Inspired By CM Yogi; Catches PM Modi's Attention

UP Emerges As A Model Of Fiscal Discipline Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership

UP Emerges As A Model Of Fiscal Discipline Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over Lucknow Gang-Rape, Says Law And Order In UP Has Hit Zero

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over Lucknow Gang-Rape, Says Law And Order In UP Has Hit Zero

One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams...

One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Spiritual Consciousness As Pillar Of India’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Spiritual Consciousness As Pillar Of India’s...