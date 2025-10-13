Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam Moves Court Seeking Interim Bail To Contest Polls

Sharjeel Imam | (PTI File Photo)

Student activist Sharjeel Imam, who has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail for over five years in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, has approached a Delhi court seeking interim bail for two weeks to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

Imam has filed an application for interim bail before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai at the Karkardooma Courts, seeking permission to contest the election as an Independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency.

In his plea, Imam described himself as a “political prisoner and student activist,” expressing his intention to run for office from his home state, Bihar. The application states that he is contesting independently and is not affiliated with any political party. It further mentions that there is no one to manage his nomination and election campaign except his younger brother, who is already occupied with caring for their ailing mother and supporting the family.

Imam has sought bail from October 15 to 29, noting that the nomination process for the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly elections begins on October 13 and closes on October 20. He argued that his presence in Bahadurganj is essential to file his nomination papers and make necessary preparations for his campaign.

Last month, the Delhi High Court rejected Imam’s plea for regular bail in the Delhi riots case. His appeal against that decision is currently pending before the Supreme Court.