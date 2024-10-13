 Baba Siddiqui Death: Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot & Rushes To Lilavati Hospital
Salman Khan, who had been shooting for Bigg Boss 18, cancelled the shoot of the show and rushed to the hospital upon hearing of Baba Siddiqui being shot.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
The news of well known politician, Baba Siddiqui being shot dead has taken the internet by storm. Media reports suggest, that Siddiqui was shot dead near his son Zeeshan’s office today, on the 12th of October.

Well, according to a report in Latestly, Salman Khan, who was very close to the late politician was shooting for Bigg Boss 18 today when he learnt of the politician being shot dead. Salman has apparently called off the shoot of Bigg Boss 18 and rushed to Leelavati hospital in Bandra where Baba Siddique breathed his last. Along with Salman, Sanjay Dutt too reached the Leelavati hospital.

It is also said that the actor’s security has been amplified and he has been advised to not go to the hospital. For the uninformed, 2 accused have been caught by the police in the assassination of the politician. However, one accused managed to escape. Baba Siddiqui was shot 3 bullets by these assailants.

While the reason behind the assassination is yet to be known, the news of the politician’s demise has shook the political as well as the entertainment fraternity.

