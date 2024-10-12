 When Baba Siddique Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash
Baba Siddique passed away after being shot at in Mumbai on October 12

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique died on Saturday (October 12) after multiple bullets were fired at him in Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, three shots were fired by two bike-borne assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in a critical condition, however, he died during treatment, reports said.

When Baba Siddique reunited SRK and Salman

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, share a close bond and friendship that has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years. Their friendship dates back to the early days of their careers in the Indian film industry in the 1990s. They appeared together in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and more. Their friendship seemed quite strong during this period, and they were often seen together at various parties and film events.

However, things turned sour between the superstars in 2008 after they attended Katrina Kaif's birthday party in Mumbai. It is said that Shah Rukh and Salman had a heated argument and, apparently, Katrina and Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, had to intervene for the actors to not get physical. It is not known what led to their argument and post that incident, they avoided seeing each other face to face.

End of SRK-Salman's cold war

Their cold war ended in 2013 at Ex-Minister Baba Siddique's famous annual Iftaar party. There, Shah Rukh and Salman greeted and hugged each other. Within no time, photos and videos of the actors' reunion went viral, making their fans emotional.

All these years, Baba Siddique was credited for having the power to rekindle their friendship. According to media reports, after the party, Salman went to shoot for Bigg Boss Season 6 and on the other hand, Shah Rukh had dinner with Salman's father, Salim Khan.

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Salman have publicly expressed their fondness and respect for each other on multiple occasions. Their friendship seems to have matured over time, with both actors acknowledging the importance of their bond and downplaying past differences.

Baba Siddique's Bollywood connection

Every year, Baba Siddique hosted an Iftaar party in Mumbai and several Bollywood and TV celebrities graced the bash. While Salman always made it a point to attend the party with his family members, Shah Rukh was seen in the 2022 dinner bash.

Baba Siddique is also known for his involvement in various social causes and philanthropic work. He also makes headlines for attending parties and events hosted by B-Town celebrities.

