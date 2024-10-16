 Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Baba Siddique's Murder: 'Everyone Is Worried, There's A Lot Happening In The Family'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArbaaz Khan REACTS To Baba Siddique's Murder: 'Everyone Is Worried, There's A Lot Happening In The Family'

Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Baba Siddique's Murder: 'Everyone Is Worried, There's A Lot Happening In The Family'

Arbaaz Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij in the lead roles

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan reacted to the shocking assassination of former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The politician was shot dead by members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12. Siddique was a close friend of Salman Khan. In the past, Bishnoi gang members had also threatened Salman and in April 2024, bullets were fired at his residence Galaxy Apartments.

Now, in an interview, Arbaaz has revealed that everyone in his family is worried after the incident.

Amid the promotions of his upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij, Arbaaz told Zoom, "We are doing fine. I wouldn't say that we are doing absolutely alright because there is a lot happening right now, in the family. Of course, everyone is worried."

Read Also
'Bullets Hit Me, I Will Die': NCP Workers Reveal Baba Siddique's Last Words Before Shocking...
article-image

Arbaaz added, "I am committed to promoting Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. It's releasing on October 25 and I've to make sure that the film also goes out. There's a lot happening but I've to do what I've to do."

FPJ Shorts
Union Cabinet Approves 3% Hike In Dearness Allowance Of Central Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali
Union Cabinet Approves 3% Hike In Dearness Allowance Of Central Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali
UP: Candidates In Prayagraj Protest For One-Day UPPSC Exams, Flood Social Media with #uppcs_oneshift_onedayexam
UP: Candidates In Prayagraj Protest For One-Day UPPSC Exams, Flood Social Media with #uppcs_oneshift_onedayexam
Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai To Promote Marathi Film Paani (WATCH)
Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai To Promote Marathi Film Paani (WATCH)
Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Behind Attacking Cody Rhodes After Bad Blood, Gives WWE An Ultimatum To Air His Video
Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Behind Attacking Cody Rhodes After Bad Blood, Gives WWE An Ultimatum To Air His Video

Baba Siddique's murder

Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly revealed that a total of six round of bullets were fired by three shooters at Siddique, out of which three hit him.

Siddique's murder has sent shockwaves across the country and the film fraternity as the politician had close ties with some Bollywood celebrities. The last rites of Siddique were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on October 13.

Read Also
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Attend Close Friend Baba Siddique's Funeral
article-image

The death of Siddique remains clouded in mystery, with the motive still unclear. While multiple theories are circulating, police officials are investigating all possible angles.

Just a day after the attack on Siddique, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post made by a gang member. The post mentioned that Siddique was killed due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It also warned those associated with actor Salman Khan, stating they would face consequences.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai To Promote Marathi Film Paani...

Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai To Promote Marathi Film Paani...

Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Baba Siddique's Murder: 'Everyone Is Worried, There's A Lot Happening In The...

Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Baba Siddique's Murder: 'Everyone Is Worried, There's A Lot Happening In The...

'TV Pe Fantasy P**n': When Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey Was Trolled For Romancing A 'HORSE' In Laal...

'TV Pe Fantasy P**n': When Bigg Boss 18's Chahat Pandey Was Trolled For Romancing A 'HORSE' In Laal...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Wows Fans With Smooth Moonwalk On Stairs In Title Track By Pitbull...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Wows Fans With Smooth Moonwalk On Stairs In Title Track By Pitbull...

Deepika Singh SHUTS Trolls For Mocking Her Dance Reels: 'Giving You Chance To Deflate Me'

Deepika Singh SHUTS Trolls For Mocking Her Dance Reels: 'Giving You Chance To Deflate Me'