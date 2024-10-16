Arbaaz Khan REACTS To Baba Siddique's Murder: 'Everyone Is Worried, There's A Lot Happening In The Family'

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan reacted to the shocking assassination of former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The politician was shot dead by members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12. Siddique was a close friend of Salman Khan. In the past, Bishnoi gang members had also threatened Salman and in April 2024, bullets were fired at his residence Galaxy Apartments.

Now, in an interview, Arbaaz has revealed that everyone in his family is worried after the incident.

Amid the promotions of his upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij, Arbaaz told Zoom, "We are doing fine. I wouldn't say that we are doing absolutely alright because there is a lot happening right now, in the family. Of course, everyone is worried."

Arbaaz added, "I am committed to promoting Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. It's releasing on October 25 and I've to make sure that the film also goes out. There's a lot happening but I've to do what I've to do."

Baba Siddique's murder

Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly revealed that a total of six round of bullets were fired by three shooters at Siddique, out of which three hit him.

Siddique's murder has sent shockwaves across the country and the film fraternity as the politician had close ties with some Bollywood celebrities. The last rites of Siddique were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on October 13.

The death of Siddique remains clouded in mystery, with the motive still unclear. While multiple theories are circulating, police officials are investigating all possible angles.

Just a day after the attack on Siddique, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post made by a gang member. The post mentioned that Siddique was killed due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It also warned those associated with actor Salman Khan, stating they would face consequences.