 Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Attend Close Friend Baba Siddique's Funeral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHere's Why Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Attend Close Friend Baba Siddique's Funeral

Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Attend Close Friend Baba Siddique's Funeral

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Pooja Bhatt, Zaher Iqbal, Maniesh Paul and other actors had arrived to pay their last respects

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12. His murder has sent shockwaves across the city and the film fraternity as the politician had close ties with some Bollywood celebrities.

Baba Siddique was a close friend of actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others. While Salman, Sanjay, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Pooja Bhatt, Zaher Iqbal and Maniesh Paul, among others, arrived to pay their last respects to Baba Siddique at his residence, Shah Rukh skipped his funeral.

According to a report in Times Now, Shah Rukh wants to stay away from politics as well as Baba Siddique's murder case.

Read Also
When Baba Siddique Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash
article-image

A source close to the actor told the news portal, "Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to get associated in the politician’s murder case. The case is also related to Salman Khan and King Khan, for that matter, wishes to stay away from this! Knowing how Lawrence Bishnoi’s circuit works, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want any harm on him anymore. Hence, he has chosen 'disappearance' in the entire matter by skipping Baba Siddique’s funeral who was a close friend to him."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Last-Minute Toll Waiver Catches State Cabinet Off Guard; Opposition Questions Timing
Mumbai: Last-Minute Toll Waiver Catches State Cabinet Off Guard; Opposition Questions Timing
Maharashtra Govt Allocates 125 Acres From Deonar Dumping Ground for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Faces Opposition Backlash
Maharashtra Govt Allocates 125 Acres From Deonar Dumping Ground for Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Faces Opposition Backlash
Mumbai: 9 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of MNS Worker Akash Main In Malad
Mumbai: 9 Arrested In Connection With Murder Of MNS Worker Akash Main In Malad
UGC-NET June 2024 Exam Results Expected To Be Released Today: What Candidates Need To Know
UGC-NET June 2024 Exam Results Expected To Be Released Today: What Candidates Need To Know

When Baba Siddique reunited SRK and Salman

Things turned sour between the superstars in 2008 after they attended Katrina Kaif's birthday party in Mumbai. It is said that Shah Rukh and Salman had a heated argument and, apparently, Katrina and Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, had to intervene for the actors to not get physical. It is not known what led to their argument and post that incident, they avoided seeing each other face to face.

Their cold war ended in 2013 at Baba Siddique's famous annual Iftaar party. There, Shah Rukh and Salman greeted and hugged each other. Within no time, photos and videos of the actors' reunion went viral, making their fans emotional.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Investigation Confirms Supari Killing By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
article-image

Baba Siddique's death

The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on October 13. The politician was murdered on October 12 by three bike-borne assailants in Bandra. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, however, the doctors couldn't save him.

The murder of Siddique remains clouded in mystery, with the motive still unclear. While multiple theories are circulating, police officials are investigating all possible angles.

On Sunday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post made by a gang member. The post mentioned that Siddique was killed due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It also warned those associated with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, stating they would face consequences.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Attend Close Friend Baba Siddique's Funeral

Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Attend Close Friend Baba Siddique's Funeral

Salman Khan's Security Heightened: Police Escort Vehicle To Travel With His Car, Constable Trained...

Salman Khan's Security Heightened: Police Escort Vehicle To Travel With His Car, Constable Trained...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Don’t Teach Daddy How To Make Babies,’ Says Karanveer Mehra To Avinash Mishra...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Don’t Teach Daddy How To Make Babies,’ Says Karanveer Mehra To Avinash Mishra...

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In...

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In...