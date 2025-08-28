 French Montana Engaged To Dubai's Princess Sheikha Mahra: What's The Age Gap Between Them?
Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Dubai's princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum are engaged. The rapper's representative confirmed the news. Well, talking about the age gap between them, French is 9 years and 3 months older than Mahra.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Sheikha Mahra / French Montana

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Dubai's princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were making headlines because of their rumoured relationship. However, the French's representative confirmed to TMZ that the two are engaged. The engagement took place in June this year during Paris Fashion Week.

During the Paris Fashion Week, pictures of French and Mahra had made it to the social media. The two were spotted walking hand in hand. Apart from Paris Fashion Week, the couple was also spotted together multiple times. Reportedly, the wedding date and other things are still being planned, but the couple's families are very excited.

article-image

Age Gap Between French Montana & Sheikha Mahra

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was born on November 9, 1984. So, currently, he is 40 years old, and will turn 41 in November this year. Meanwhile, Sheikha Mahra was born on February 26, 1994, so she is 31 years old right now. The age gap between them is 9 years and 3 months.

article-image

Sheikha Mahra's First Marriage

In April 2023, Sheikha Mahra got married to Sheikh Mana. In May 2024, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. However, in July, Mahra and Mana got divorced. In the same year in September, Mahra launched her perfume brand, Mahra M1, and the first product launched under the brand was named Divorce.

While French's representative has confirmed that the couple is engaged, they haven't shared any official statement about it.

We are sure fans of French and Mahra are expecting a grand, lavish and royal wedding. It will be interesting to see when the couple will tie the knot.

