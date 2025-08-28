 Bigg Boss 19: 'Mujhe Chahiye Par...', Gaurav Khanna Reveals Wife Akanksha Chamola Doesn't Want Kids
Bigg Boss 19: 'Mujhe Chahiye Par...', Gaurav Khanna Reveals Wife Akanksha Chamola Doesn't Want Kids

While talking to Mridul Tiwari in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna revealed that he wants to have kids, but his wife, Akanksha Chamola, doesn't. He said, "Mujhe chahiye, par ab love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi karna padega. Pyaar kiya toh nibhana padega."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Akanksha Chamola / Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19 started a few days ago, and it has been making it to the headlines for multiple reasons. One of the most famous contestants in the house is Gaurav Khanna, who stole everyone's heart with her performance as Anuj in Anupamaa. Recently, while talking to Mridul Tiwari in the BB19 house, Gaurav revealed that he wants to have kids, but his wife doesn't.

While Mridul and Gaurav are sitting in the garden area, the former asks the latter that for how many years he has been married, to which the Anupamaa actor replies, "9 saal hojayenge November mein."

When Mridul asks him, "Papa bangaye aap?" So, Gaurav reveals, "Nai yaar meri biwi ko chahiye nai." The actor further says, "Mujhe chahiye, par ab love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi karna padega. Pyaar kiya toh nibhana padega."

article-image

Gaurav Khanna Reveals Why His Wife Doesn't Want Kids

While talking to Mridul, Gaurav further revealed the reason why his wife doesn't want to have kids. He said, "Unki apni soch bhi sahi hai responsibility hoti hai bahot aur humlog sirf main aur woh hai. Main agar din bhar kaam pe chala gaya, kalko unko kaam mil gaya, toh hum bachcho ko kisi aur ke saath nahi chhodna chahate. Mere ko chahiye tha but usne mujhe yeh baat samjhayi."

When Mridul said that maybe they can plan after a few years, Gaurav said, "Haan dekhenge, never say never."

article-image

Who Is Gaurav Khanna's Wife?

Gaurav is married to Akanksha Chamola, who is also an actress. She has been a part of multiple TV shows like Swaragini, Bhutu, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi, and others.

