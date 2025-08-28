Spanish Actress Verónica Echegui Dies At 42 After Secret Battle With Cancer

Instagram: Verónica Echegui

Popular Spanish actress Verónica Echegui, known for her performances in movies like My Name Is Juani, The Lesser Evil, My Prison Yard, Kathmandu Lullaby, My Heart Goes Boom, The Offering, and others, passed away on August 24, 2025. According to Variety, the actress was suffering from cancer, but only her close ones knew that she was ill. The 42-year-old took her last breath at Madrid’s 12 de Octubre hospital.

Apart from movies, Verónica had also done a few TV shows. She was last seen in the show Love You to Death, which streamed on Apple TV+.

Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Verónica Echegui

Many Spanish celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Verónica. The Mask of Zorro actor Antonio Banderas posted on Instgram, "Today, Spanish cinema mourns the passing of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family and friends."

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, tweeted, "I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui's passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends."

According to Variety, Verónica's Book of Love co-star, Sam Claflin had shared on social media, “I’m heartbroken hearing the news about the magical @veronicaechegui. F*ck you cancer.”

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Verónica Echegui's soul rests in peace.