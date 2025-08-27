Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav Collapses During Event In Kochi, On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest

Photo Via Instagram

Malayalam actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav, popularly known as RK, collapsed on stage during a live event at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kochi on Sunday night. He was taken to Lakeshore Hospital, where doctors revealed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. The 47-year-old is now on a ventilator.

Rajesh Keshav Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Event

The news was shared by filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi on Facebook, where he revealed that Rajesh underwent an angioplasty and has since been on life support with the aid of a ventilator. He wrote, "Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet—except for some slight movements now and then. Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition."

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi Shares Update

"We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It’s heartbreaking. But we know he will come back—if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy," added the filmmaker.

Rajesh Keshav Filmography

Rajesh has acted in several films, including Beautiful (2011) with Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj; Trivandrum Lodge (2012) featuring Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, Honey Rose, P. Balachandran, and P. Jayachandran; Hotel California (2013); Nee-Na (2015); and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).