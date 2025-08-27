 Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav Collapses During Event In Kochi, On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav Collapses During Event In Kochi, On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest

Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav Collapses During Event In Kochi, On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest

Malayalam actor and TV presenter Rajesh Keshav, popularly known as RK, collapsed on stage during a live event in Kochi and was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital after a cardiac arrest. Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared, "He's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator... what he needs most is our love and prayers. He must return. He will return."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Malayalam actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav, popularly known as RK, collapsed on stage during a live event at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kochi on Sunday night. He was taken to Lakeshore Hospital, where doctors revealed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. The 47-year-old is now on a ventilator.

Rajesh Keshav Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Event

The news was shared by filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi on Facebook, where he revealed that Rajesh underwent an angioplasty and has since been on life support with the aid of a ventilator. He wrote, "Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet—except for some slight movements now and then. Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition."

Read Also
Malayalam Actor & Mimicry Artist Kalabhavan Navas, 51, Found Dead In Kochi Hotel; Cardiac Arrest...
article-image

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi Shares Update

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case
Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case
Jammu Rains: Over 35 People Dead & Several Injured, Mobile Internet Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Showers - 10 Points
Jammu Rains: Over 35 People Dead & Several Injured, Mobile Internet Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Showers - 10 Points
Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Rejects Maharashtra Government Request To Postpone Mumbai Protest Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Rejects Maharashtra Government Request To Postpone Mumbai Protest Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
Mumbai To Launch Electric Water Taxi Service On September 22, Cutting Travel Time And Offering Cleaner Commute
Mumbai To Launch Electric Water Taxi Service On September 22, Cutting Travel Time And Offering Cleaner Commute

"We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It’s heartbreaking. But we know he will come back—if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy," added the filmmaker.

Rajesh Keshav Filmography

Rajesh has acted in several films, including Beautiful (2011) with Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj; Trivandrum Lodge (2012) featuring Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, Honey Rose, P. Balachandran, and P. Jayachandran; Hotel California (2013); Nee-Na (2015); and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav Collapses During Event In Kochi, On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest

Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav Collapses During Event In Kochi, On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest

Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Expected To Take A...

Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Expected To Take A...

Half CA 2 Review: Gyanendra Tripathi, Ahsaas Channa’s Series Balances The Ledger of Dreams

Half CA 2 Review: Gyanendra Tripathi, Ahsaas Channa’s Series Balances The Ledger of Dreams

Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Param Sundari Comparisons With Chennai Express: 'Not All People From...

Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Param Sundari Comparisons With Chennai Express: 'Not All People From...

Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Viineet Kumar Singh

Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Viineet Kumar Singh