Baba Siddique Murder Case: Investigation Confirms Supari Killing by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai: It is by now confirmed that Baba Siddique was a victim of "supari" killing by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sources told FPJ on Monday that a contract killing of a high-profile person like Baba with deep roots in politics and Bollywood would have cost the hirer a few crore rupees because of the high risk involved and the serious repercussions.

The question, to which the crime branch is seeking answers, is who had given the "supari" to kill Baba. The needle of suspicion is increasingly veering towards two high net worth businessmen, who were very close to the slain leader. Baba apparently had major differences with them over a huge financial matter. In the past, the two businessmen had approached Dawood Ibrahim, but the latter was not able to deliver because of Baba's connections.

Apparently, the hirers then approached Lawrence Bishnoi gang which is known for its thorough professionalism and high strike rate. Bishnoi, a Punjabi Hindu who has as many as 80 criminal FIRs filed against him in different police stations in the north, is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, but operates from there with impunity. He has his boys operating not only in different parts of north India, but also in Canada and the United States.

Apparently Lawrence accepted the contract to eliminate Baba because it would also help him diminish Dawood's influence over Mumbai's underworld and also simultaneously strike terror in the heart of Bollywood. He has already got his boys to open fire on actor Salman Khan which has sent fear in the minds of several persons close to the actor.

Bishnoi appears to be using his growing clout to emerge as the uncrowned don of Mumbai, which is where the moolah is. At present the gangs led by Dawood, Chhota Rajan and Arun Gawli are on the decline. All of them are today worth thousands of crores and do not feel the need to extort money or accept contract killings.

Incidentally, their friends in the police force too are not in action mode any more. Bishnoi, who has a strong sense of timing, has chosen to fill the vacuum in the city's underworld.

The emergence of Bishnoi on the eve of the assembly elections, will certainly pose a problem to the ruling Maha Yuti, but it can also strike terror in the minds of the opposition.