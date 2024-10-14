 Baba Siddique Murder Case: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Defends Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Slams Opposition Over Criticism
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Defends Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Slams Opposition Over Criticism

Baba Siddique Murder Case: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Defends Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Slams Opposition Over Criticism

Bhatkhalkar countered claims made by MVA, highlighting the swift police response that resulted in the arrest of two of the three suspects within 12 hours of the incident. He pointed out that the actions taken by law enforcement demonstrate the government's commitment to maintaining order, contrasting it with the alleged failures during the MVA's time in power.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L) & BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has come to the defense of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis amidst criticism from the opposition regarding the state's law and order situation following the murder of former MLA Baba Siddique. The opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has been vocally demanding Fadnavis' resignation, blaming the government for Siddique’s death.

BJP MLA Counters Claims Made BY Maha Vikas Aghadi

Bhatkhalkar countered these claims, highlighting the swift police response that resulted in the arrest of two of the three suspects within 12 hours of the incident. He pointed out that the actions taken by law enforcement demonstrate the government's commitment to maintaining order, contrasting it with the alleged failures during the MVA's time in power.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: 3rd Accused Arrested In Pune For Involvement Killing; 4 Accused Received ₹2...
article-image

The BJP MLA criticized the MVA, noting scandals from their administration, including former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's imprisonment on bribery charges and another minister's ties to organized crime. Bhatkhalkar asserted that these issues undermine the MVA's credibility to question the current government's law enforcement record.

FPJ Shorts
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hitlist', Henchmen Followed Him To Delhi: Report
Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hitlist', Henchmen Followed Him To Delhi: Report
Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It
Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

'MVA's Criticism Are A Distraction From Their Own Past Corruption & Mismanagement,' Says Atul Bhatkhalkar

As political tensions rise in Maharashtra over Siddique's murder, Bhatkhalkar claimed the MVA's criticisms are a distraction from their own past corruption and mismanagement. He assured that the third suspect would soon be captured, further emphasizing the effectiveness of the current government under Fadnavis' leadership.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique Breaks Down During Father's Funeral Procession;...
article-image

The ongoing debate reflects deepening concerns over public safety in the state, with opposition leaders using the incident to challenge the Shinde-BJP administration. However, the quick arrests have bolstered the government’s defense, reinforcing their argument that they are effectively handling crime.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Pravin Lonkar, Brother Of Shubham Lonkar, Sent To Police Custody Till...

Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Pravin Lonkar, Brother Of Shubham Lonkar, Sent To Police Custody Till...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Defends Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Defends Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

'Apologising Does Not Diminish A Person's Status,' Says BJP Leader Harnath Singh Yadav While...

'Apologising Does Not Diminish A Person's Status,' Says BJP Leader Harnath Singh Yadav While...

Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction...

Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction...

Mumbai: MNS Worker Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Parents & Wife In Malad; Horrific Video...

Mumbai: MNS Worker Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Parents & Wife In Malad; Horrific Video...