Baba Siddique Murder Case: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Defends Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Slams Opposition Over Criticism

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L) & BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has come to the defense of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis amidst criticism from the opposition regarding the state's law and order situation following the murder of former MLA Baba Siddique. The opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has been vocally demanding Fadnavis' resignation, blaming the government for Siddique’s death.

BJP MLA Counters Claims Made BY Maha Vikas Aghadi

Bhatkhalkar countered these claims, highlighting the swift police response that resulted in the arrest of two of the three suspects within 12 hours of the incident. He pointed out that the actions taken by law enforcement demonstrate the government's commitment to maintaining order, contrasting it with the alleged failures during the MVA's time in power.

The BJP MLA criticized the MVA, noting scandals from their administration, including former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's imprisonment on bribery charges and another minister's ties to organized crime. Bhatkhalkar asserted that these issues undermine the MVA's credibility to question the current government's law enforcement record.

'MVA's Criticism Are A Distraction From Their Own Past Corruption & Mismanagement,' Says Atul Bhatkhalkar

As political tensions rise in Maharashtra over Siddique's murder, Bhatkhalkar claimed the MVA's criticisms are a distraction from their own past corruption and mismanagement. He assured that the third suspect would soon be captured, further emphasizing the effectiveness of the current government under Fadnavis' leadership.

The ongoing debate reflects deepening concerns over public safety in the state, with opposition leaders using the incident to challenge the Shinde-BJP administration. However, the quick arrests have bolstered the government’s defense, reinforcing their argument that they are effectively handling crime.