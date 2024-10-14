Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique Breaks Down During Father's Funeral Procession; Heartwrenching Video Surfaces

Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique Breaks Down During Last Rites Of Father At Bada Kabrastan In Marine Lines; Heartwrenching Video Surfaces |

Mumbai: The last rites of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai on Sunday. Siddique was murdered on Saturday by three bike-borne assailants in Bandra East.

Heart Wrenching Video Goes Viral

A video circulating on the internet shows emotional scenes, with his son, Zeeshan Siddique, breaking down beside his father’s mortal remains. Zeeshan, the MLA from Bandra East, was seen crying inconsolably, a heart-wrenching moment that resonated with many who stood beside him.

Several NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar, were present during the last rites, paying their respects to the late leader. A huge crowd was also a part of the funeral procession braving rains in the city yesterday.

About Baba Siddique's Killing

Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, sustaining two gunshot wounds to his chest. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors tried to save him. Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Siddique was admitted around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Unfortunately, despite extensive efforts, he could not be revived. His pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable upon arrival, and the ECG showed no heart activity. He was declared dead shortly after being moved to the ICU. The murder of Baba Siddique has shocked both the political and Bollywood communities, with many expressing their grief and outrage.

3rd Accused Arrested In Pune

The police have made major progress in the investigation. On Sunday, Mumbai police arrested Pravin Lonkar, one of the accused in the murder. Lonkar is alleged to be the conspirator in the case. He recruited Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in their plot to kill Siddique, according to the police.

In a separate development, the Esplanade court in Mumbai has sent Gurmail Singh, another accused in the case, into the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until October 21. The court also directed that a second accused be presented after an ossification test is conducted to confirm his age.