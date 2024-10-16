'Bullets Hit Me, I Will Die': NCP Workers Reveal Baba Siddique's Last Words Before Shocking Assassination

Former Maharashtra MLA and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique's death has sent shockwaves across the country. He was murdered by members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12. Mumbai Crime Branch later revealed that a total of six round of bullets were fired by three shooters at Siddique, out of which three hit him. Now, a report in Midday has revealed the politician's last words after he was shot.

Bab Siddique's last words

"The bullets hit me, I won't survive, I will die," Siddique said seconds after being attacked. During an interaction with the news portal, NCP karyakartas recounted the horrifying incident and the moments before Siddique was rushed to Lilavati hospital for treatment.

"After Namaz (on Oct 12), Zeeshan told his father that he was going near Chetna College to get food. Zeeshan left the office, and Baba Siddique told him that he would also leave in two to three minutes after finishing his work. The father-son duo had a meeting planned for the opening of a new project in Naupada on Sunday," a karyakarta informed.

A police officer also revealed that the shooters waited outside Zeeshan's office and they also had free sharbat provided to devotees on the occasion of Dussehra before shooting the politician.

"As Baba Siddique left the office with his party workers, a police bodyguard, and a driver, the shooters opened fire when he reached his car. Two bullets hit Siddique in the chest, and one bullet hit a bystander in the leg," the officer said.

Baba Siddique's death

Siddique's murder has sent shockwaves across the country and the film fraternity as the politician had close ties with some Bollywood celebrities.

The last rites of Siddique were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on October 13. The politician was murdered on October 12 by three bike-borne assailants in Bandra. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, however, the doctors couldn't save him.

The murder of Siddique remains clouded in mystery, with the motive still unclear. While multiple theories are circulating, police officials are investigating all possible angles.

On Sunday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post made by a gang member. The post mentioned that Siddique was killed due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It also warned those associated with actor Salman Khan, stating they would face consequences.