 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral Politics
The ruling parties have consistently promoted the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, yet there are only 20 women among the 182 candidates (10.98%) announced so far.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:48 AM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Centre), DyCM Ajit Pawar (R) | X/ @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Mahayuti allies the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) have faced criticism for the lack of female representation in their first lists.

The government has allocated Rs46,000 crore to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which is expected to benefit more than two crore women in the state.

So far 1.5 crore women have enrolled and are benefiting from the scheme, with one woman receiving a total of Rs9,000 over six instalments.

However, the Election Commission has suspended the scheme until the elections are concluded, raising concerns about its timing and intentions.

