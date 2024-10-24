Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's Pro-Women Policies Have Yet To Reflect In Electoral Politics

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Centre), DyCM Ajit Pawar (R) | X/ @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Mahayuti allies the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) have faced criticism for the lack of female representation in their first lists.

The ruling parties have consistently promoted the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, yet there are only 20 women among the 182 candidates (10.98%) announced so far.

The BJP was the first to release its list, nominating 99 candidates, including 13 women. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) declared a list of 45 candidates with only three women: Manjula Tai Gavit from Sakri, Manisha Waikar from Jogeshwari (East), and Yamini Jadhav from Byculla. The NCP (Ajit Pawar) followed suit, nominating 38 candidates, of which four are women: Aditi Tatkare from Shrivardhan and Sulabha Khodke from Amravati, Nirmala Witekar from Pathri and Saroj Ahire from Deolali.

The government has allocated Rs46,000 crore to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which is expected to benefit more than two crore women in the state.

So far 1.5 crore women have enrolled and are benefiting from the scheme, with one woman receiving a total of Rs9,000 over six instalments.

However, the Election Commission has suspended the scheme until the elections are concluded, raising concerns about its timing and intentions.