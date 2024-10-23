 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati Ahead Of Polls; See Pics
Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharastra arrived at LGBI airport at 3 am in a chartered flight from Mumbai. After staying a few hours at Hotel Radisson Blu Shinde visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple on Wednesday.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Guwahati, October 23: The Chief Minister of Maharastra Eknath Shinde along with his family members arrived in Guwahati city early morning once again to seek blessings from Maa Kamakhya ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections in his Maharashtra state.

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharastra arrived at LGBI airport at 3 am in a chartered flight from Mumbai. After staying a few hours at Hotel Radisson Blu Shinde visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple on Wednesday. The chief minister sought blessings from the Mother Goddess ahead of the upcoming elections. This is the first time that he will be facing the Legislative Assembly Elections as the incumbent chief minister.

It must be noted that this is not his first visit to the revered temple. In June 2022, when he was in Guwahati with more than thirty Members of the Maharastra Legislative Assembly ahead of the toppling of the Uddhab Thackrey fraction of Shiv Sena, he had led them on a visit to the same temple before being showing his strength of MLAs in Assembly.

After paying homage at the temple, the Chief Minister engaged with members of the press, revealing that the Shiv Sena party, under his leadership, had unveiled its first slate of candidates for the looming assembly elections. This announcement is significant, marking a pivotal moment in the party's campaign strategy, with Shinde expressing confidence in the Mahayuti (grand alliance) securing victory.

The Chief Minister's remarks during his interaction with the media were particularly noteworthy. He stated, "We are here for the darshan of 'Maa Kamakhya'...this is the first list (of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election), next 2nd list will come...we will contest the elections and Mahayuti will win...".

