 Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask

Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask

A video of a 4.5 BHK apartment at Trump Towers in Worli with a monthly rent of ₹10 lakh has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a 2,900 sq ft semi-furnished flat with luxury fittings. While many admired the space, netizens flooded comments with jokes and memes over the staggering rent.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A video of an ultra-luxurious 4.5 BHK apartment at Trump Towers in Worli, Mumbai, with a monthly rent of whopping Rs 10 lakh, is going viral on social media. The eye-watering rent has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users responding with humour and sarcasm.

What does the Ultra-Luxurious House Feature?

The video posted by Ravi Kewalramani on his official Instagram handle shows the flat, which has a carpet area of around 2,900 sq ft and is located on a higher floor of the high-rise building. The semi-furnished flat comes with four en-suite Washrooms, one Powder Room, a staff room with a Washroom, and a separate Utility area. The home also features marble flooring, modular kitchen cabinets, premium bathroom fittings, opening double-paned windows, and air conditioners.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Women Struggling To Squeeze Into Packed Local Train On Central Line, Netizens Slam...
article-image

Social media reaction

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask
Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask
'You Will Regret': TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Challenge To HM Amit Shah After ED Raids I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain's House In Kolkata
'You Will Regret': TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Challenge To HM Amit Shah After ED Raids I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain's House In Kolkata
Votes First, Sports Later? Polling Booth On ₹80-Lakh Athletics Track At Thane School Disrupts Athletes' Practice
Votes First, Sports Later? Polling Booth On ₹80-Lakh Athletics Track At Thane School Disrupts Athletes' Practice
Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Ordered To Post $1.7 Billion Bond In Divorce Dispute, Asset Transfer Also Paused
Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Ordered To Post $1.7 Billion Bond In Divorce Dispute, Asset Transfer Also Paused

While the luxury flat impressed many, several netizens have added humour over the Rs 10 lakh rent. One user also called the video AI-generated and said, “Yeh AI se bana hua video kyun lag raha hai?”

One user joked and brought in the current tariff imposed on India and said, “Will there be tariffs imposed on top of the rent?”

Read Also
VIDEO: British YouTuber KSI Snapped With Rapper Badshah During His Ongoing Mumbai Tour, Netizens...
article-image

A user added, “Me watching this with just Rs 289 left in my account.”

Some users also highlighted the absence of certain features, including the height of the ceiling, balcony, and sea view, for this massive rent. A user quipped, “Sea view nahi hai yaar… dusra dikhao,” while another pointed out, “Balcony nahi hai.” “Ceiling height not impressive,” while another added, “Floor-to-ceiling height is slightly less given the price point, though size-wise it’s good for Mumbai standards.”

The rent itself became a punchline across comment sections. “Sir, sirf 10 lakh sunke hi maza aa gaya,” wrote one user, while another joked, “I’m only short of 10 lakhs.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be...

Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be...

Mumbai Fraud Alert: Kandivali Man Arrested For Duping Freelancer In ₹69 Lakh Share-Linked Loan...

Mumbai Fraud Alert: Kandivali Man Arrested For Duping Freelancer In ₹69 Lakh Share-Linked Loan...

Votes First, Sports Later? Polling Booth On ₹80-Lakh Athletics Track At Thane School Disrupts...

Votes First, Sports Later? Polling Booth On ₹80-Lakh Athletics Track At Thane School Disrupts...

Thane Police Step Up Security Ahead Of Civic Polls; Over 3,000 Licensed Weapons Deposited

Thane Police Step Up Security Ahead Of Civic Polls; Over 3,000 Licensed Weapons Deposited

Mumbai: Train Delays, Sudden Cancellation Throw Trans-Harbour Line Schedule Out Of Gear

Mumbai: Train Delays, Sudden Cancellation Throw Trans-Harbour Line Schedule Out Of Gear