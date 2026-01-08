Mumbai: ₹10 Lakh Rent For 4.5 BHK Apartment? Trump Towers In Worli Stuns Internet; 'Will There Be Tariffs Imposed?' Netizens Ask

Mumbai: A video of an ultra-luxurious 4.5 BHK apartment at Trump Towers in Worli, Mumbai, with a monthly rent of whopping Rs 10 lakh, is going viral on social media. The eye-watering rent has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users responding with humour and sarcasm.

What does the Ultra-Luxurious House Feature?

The video posted by Ravi Kewalramani on his official Instagram handle shows the flat, which has a carpet area of around 2,900 sq ft and is located on a higher floor of the high-rise building. The semi-furnished flat comes with four en-suite Washrooms, one Powder Room, a staff room with a Washroom, and a separate Utility area. The home also features marble flooring, modular kitchen cabinets, premium bathroom fittings, opening double-paned windows, and air conditioners.

Social media reaction

While the luxury flat impressed many, several netizens have added humour over the Rs 10 lakh rent. One user also called the video AI-generated and said, “Yeh AI se bana hua video kyun lag raha hai?”

One user joked and brought in the current tariff imposed on India and said, “Will there be tariffs imposed on top of the rent?”

A user added, “Me watching this with just Rs 289 left in my account.”

Some users also highlighted the absence of certain features, including the height of the ceiling, balcony, and sea view, for this massive rent. A user quipped, “Sea view nahi hai yaar… dusra dikhao,” while another pointed out, “Balcony nahi hai.” “Ceiling height not impressive,” while another added, “Floor-to-ceiling height is slightly less given the price point, though size-wise it’s good for Mumbai standards.”

The rent itself became a punchline across comment sections. “Sir, sirf 10 lakh sunke hi maza aa gaya,” wrote one user, while another joked, “I’m only short of 10 lakhs.”

