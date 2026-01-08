Votes First, Sports Later? Polling Booth On ₹80-Lakh Athletics Track At Thane School Disrupts Athletes' Practice |

Thane: While prominent players from various political parties have entered the field to win the municipal elections, on the other hand in Thane sports players had to wait in tents because a polling station was set up on the school grounds.

New Athletics Track, Built at a Cost Of Rupees 80 lakh

A polling station has been set up in the premises of the Holy Cross Convent Girls' School in the K. Villa division on the occasion of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. However, while setting up this center, the concerned contractor has encroached upon the athletics track used for regular practice by the players. The surface was recently laid on the new athletics track, built at a cost ₹80 lakh, and any pressure on it, at this stage, could cause irreversible damage, the school says.

No Coordination By Officers

Even after contacting the concerned municipal officials about this, the polling station tent has not been removed. Due to this, the players are facing inconvenience.

Voting centers could have been set up elsewhere on the school premises. However, instead of doing that, a tent was pitched directly on the playground. For that, pits were dug at various places.

In this regard, school representatives contacted the municipal administration. The administration verbally instructed the concerned contractor to shift the polling station elsewhere. In reality, nothing happened. Sandhya Mandrekar, the school's athletics coach, said that the tent on the players' practice area is still there. In this regard, efforts were made to contact the concerned officials to understand the municipal administration's side, but no response was received.

National Level Players Practice Disturbed

The athletics facility was built to nurture young women athletes. With the absence of sports facilities in the vicinity, the school and parents together raised funds for a dedicated athletics track to train their students for competitive sports. Holy Cross Convent School has a stellar sporting record and, only last month, three girls from the school represented Maharashtra at the national level and won gold medals.

Practice of 125 players in danger

In this school's ground, 75 students from the secondary section and 40 students from the primary section practice regularly. Their competitions are starting from January 17. Now, due to elections, a polling booth tent has been pitched in their practice area, which has caused them a problem.

Election work is important, but the school management, players and their parents are of the opinion that the contractor should have taken the school management into confidence while setting up the tent.

