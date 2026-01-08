BMC Elections 2026: Will Banks Be Operational On Jan 15 & 16, Polling & Results Day? Find Out Here

BMC | Representational Image

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a primary concern for residents and businesses is the status of essential services, specifically, whether banks will remain operational. With voting scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026, and counting to follow on Friday, January 16, here is the current outlook for banking services in the city.

January 15: The Voting Day Status

The Maharashtra government has officially declared January 15, 2026, as a public holiday across 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. This notification was issued under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, which typically governs bank holidays.

Public & Private Banks: Under the NI Act declaration, most physical bank branches in Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to be closed to allow employees to cast their votes.

Government Offices: All state government offices and semi-government institutions will remain shut.

Private Sector: The government has mandated a 'paid holiday' for workers in private companies and establishments. In cases where a full day off is not possible, employers are legally required to provide at least a 2–3 hour window for voting.

While the state has issued its notification, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list is the final word for the banking sector. As of early January, while the date was not on the original annual calendar, the state's use of the NI Act essentially forces a closure for local branches.

January 16: The Counting Day Status

In contrast to polling day, Friday, January 16, 2026, is a normal working day.

Banks will be open: While the city will be buzzing with election results and counting updates, there is no public holiday declared for this day.

Business as usual: Banking hours and stock market operations (BSE/NSE) will proceed as per their standard schedules.

Digital Banking Remains Unaffected

Regardless of branch closures on January 15, all digital banking infrastructure will remain fully functional. You can continue to use:

- IMPS / NEFT / RTGS for online transfers.

- UPI payments for retail transactions.

- ATMs for cash withdrawals across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/