Thane Police Step Up Security Ahead Of Civic Polls; Over 3,000 Licensed Weapons Deposited | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Thane Police have started action in the backdrop of the municipal elections.

To maintain law and order during the municipal elections, the police have deposited more than 3,000 licensed weapons.

Also, 307 people were externed from the Thane Police Commissionerate during the year.

Surveillance By Drone Camera

During the election period, to prevent the violation of the code of conduct, surveillance is being kept using drone cameras in the limits of almost all police stations in the commissionerate. These drones will be used more on the day of voting.

Four Municipal Corporations Election Under Thane Commissionerate

Municipal elections have been announced in the state. The cities of Thane to Badlapur and Bhiwandi come under the Thane Police Commissionerate area. This year, elections will be held in the municipal areas of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi within the Commissionerate area. As there are elections for four municipal corporations at the same time, there is a big challenge of police security for the Thane Police. Thane Police have started taking action to ensure that the code of conduct is not violated during the elections. Many people use guns or other firearms for protection. A police license is required for this.

3,769 Licenses Issued Under Thane Police Commissionerate

3,760 arms licenses have been issued in the Thane Police Commissionerate. This includes weapons belonging to political, other social sector persons, bank security guards or persons in other security systems. Of these, 3,069 licensed weapons have been deposited with the police.

In order to prevent a breach of the code of conduct in the police station areas within the Commissionerate, drones are being used. Drones will be used more extensively on the day of voting. In the last year, the Thane police have externed 306 people. Also, daily checks of criminals on record are being conducted. A police route march is being held in sensitive areas.

From January 1, 2025, to January 7, 2026, over a period of more than a year, the Thane police conducted various operations and seized 27 unlicensed firearms, 37 cartridges, and 142 knives/daggers. During roadblocks, unaccounted property worth 2 crore 16 lakh 89 thousand rupees, as well as narcotics worth 78 crore 35 lakh 60 thousand 458 rupees, were seized.

