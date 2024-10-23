MVA Seat-Sharing Formula For Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress, NCP & Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena To Contest On 85 Seats Each

The MVA partners finally reached at a seat sharing consensus for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | ANI

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Wednesday (October 23), speaking at the press conference after meeting with NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and UBT's Sanjay Raut, said that the MVA partners (Sena UBT, Congress and Sharad Pawar led NCP) will be contesting on 85 seats each and that talks on "270" seats had been finalised.

He also added that the other alliance partners namely Samajwadi Party (SP) and partners of the MVA would get "some seats out of the remaining 18."

Congress leader and LoP Vijay Wadettiwar further clarified the seat sharing pact arrived at by the MVA partners. "The figure is decided. Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and 15 seats are for internal exchange. The remaining 18 seats are for the alliance partners. We will discuss with them and decide on those seats," the senior leader said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday (October 23) came out with its first list of candidates consisting of 65 names for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Aaditya Thackeray will be contesting from the Worli constituency and Kedar Dighe against Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat. Rajan Vichare has been fielded from Thane seat and Varun Sardesai will be contesting from Bandra East constituency.

Maharashtra will vote on November 20 for electing 288 members to its assembly. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.